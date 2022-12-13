Bank deposits

Growth in Oregon bank deposits is at a five-year low, according to federal data, as consumers draw down their savings to cope with rising inflation.

 123rf

Growth in Oregon bank deposits is at a five-year low, according to federal data, as consumers draw down their savings to cope with rising inflation.

Stimulus payments to businesses and consumers provided a dramatic spike in savings early in the pandemic. Oregon bank deposits surged by nearly $33 billion, according to federal data, nearly 40% above where they were before the pandemic.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Mike Rogoway at mrogoway@oregonian.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.