This image provided by the Michigan attorney general’s office in March 2020 shows what they say is a screengrab from the Twitter account of A.M. Cleaning and Supplies in Ann Arbor, Michigan, advertising Purell hand sanitizer. After customer backlash and a cease-and-desist letter from the Michigan attorney general’s office, the owner since said that the prices of $60, $40 and $20 were intended to be for eight bottles _ not one as the photo and tweet’s text indicated _ and the signage didn’t make that clear.