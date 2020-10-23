US-NEWS-PORTLAND-BOWLING-ALLEYS-RALLY-TO-3-PO.jpg (copy)

Brian Craig, right, holds a “We’re Ready to Bowl” sign outside Milwaukie Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. On Thursday, the state gave bowling alleys in Phase One counties to reopen with restrictions

 Samantha Swindler/The Oregonian file

The Oregon Health Authority says it’s OK to resume bowling and roller-skating in the handful of counties where that hadn’t been allowed previously.

New rules issued Thursday allow up to 50 people at bowling alleys and skating rinks in “Phase One” counties, which includes the metro-area counties of Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington, and Malheur County in southeast Oregon.

The businesses will have to abide by a number of restrictions, which OHA laid out in a five-page order.

While the order allows up to 50 people, either outdoors or indoors, an individual bowling alley or skating arena has to maintain limits based on its size and space.

