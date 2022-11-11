Albertsons

An Albertsons grocery store in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons and Kroger, two of the nation's largest grocers, announced they have agreed to merge in a deal they say would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business.

 Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s office is backing a Washington state lawsuit that aims to block Albertsons’ planned $4 billion payment to shareholders before its sale to Kroger.

The dividend was slated to be paid Monday but was temporarily blocked under a court order. A King County judge decided Thursday to postpone a decision on whether to extend or dismiss the temporary restraining order. A hearing is scheduled to take place next Wednesday and Thursday.

— Kristine de Leon, kdeleon@oregonian.com, 503-221-8506

Transitory Inflation
Transitory Inflation

Dude, horse ($4B) would be out the barn if we waited for our AG to wake tf up. Weak.

