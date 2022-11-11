An Albertsons grocery store in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons and Kroger, two of the nation's largest grocers, announced they have agreed to merge in a deal they say would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business.
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s office is backing a Washington state lawsuit that aims to block Albertsons’ planned $4 billion payment to shareholders before its sale to Kroger.
The dividend was slated to be paid Monday but was temporarily blocked under a court order. A King County judge decided Thursday to postpone a decision on whether to extend or dismiss the temporary restraining order. A hearing is scheduled to take place next Wednesday and Thursday.
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson argued that the dividend would violate antitrust laws because it would undercut Albertsons’ ability to stay competitive during the time period it would take to complete the merger.
Last week, Rosenblum’s office sent a letter to Albertsons, asking its board of directors to “reconsider its decision and to rescind the ‘special dividend’” and that the Oregon Department of Justice will “fully investigate all the conduct of individuals and entities involved in negotiating and determining the ‘special dividend’ in conjunction with a thorough review of the parties’ proposed transaction.”
In Oregon, Albertsons also owns Safeway, while Kroger owns Fred Meyer and QFC. The two supermarket giants account for nearly 180 grocery stores across the state.
On Thursday, the Oregon DOJ’s amicus brief states that the “the proposed merger of these major retailers presents a substantial matter of public interest.”
“The proposed acquisition of Albertsons has the potential to harm competition and consumers,” the amicus brief stated. “And these potential harms are of critical interest to Oregon, which depends on the economic dynamism that competition promotes, and for which the Oregon Attorney General is tasked with protecting.”
Albertsons has said that the dividend payment is unrelated to the proposed merger with Kroger and scheduled before the deal came together. The company maintains that it “expects to continue to generate strong revenues and positive free cash flow” after the dividend payment.
On Tuesday, the U.S. federal court denied requests to temporarily halt the dividend payment.
