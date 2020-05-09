Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, local rancher Linda Anspach was butchering three or four cows a month from her small, family-owned farm in Terrebonne. Her orders recently tripled as customers grew anxious over meat supply chains, which are stalled in many areas due to pandemic related closures. “We have been bombarded with requests, that’s for certain,” said Anspach, who runs the DD Ranch with her husband, Jeff. “There is a perceived meat crisis, and I have a waitlist for people trying to order a quarter beef or half a hog, so I am taking names and filling their orders as fast as I can.” In the meat industry parlance, 1/4 beef is about 150 lbs while a 1/2 hog is about 100 lbs.
Anspach is one of several Central Oregon ranchers who are experiencing record sales for their beef in recent weeks, as customers worry that meat will become the next hard-to-find commodity at grocery stores, just weeks after shortages of toilet paper, rice, pasta and other shopping list staples. Anspach boosted production to try and meet the sudden demand, but her ranch is a small operation, and there’s only so many animals that can be slaughtered at any given time. Currently, the ranch is home to about 60 cow/calf pairs. Typically, the ranch has as many as 100 pairs. “It’s not like I can turn on my cow- making machine and crank up production, so there are limits in that regard,” said Anspach. Still, Anspach has been pleased with the surge in orders, which have come from
old customers buying more meat, and new customers seeking a local source of beef. New customers to the DD Ranch ordering program typically number around half a dozen per month, Anspach said, but in April she recorded 26 new members. The beef and pork industries have been hobbled in certain parts of the country due to the shutdown of large meat processors,
because of both limited staff and outbreaks of coronavirus
among workers at processing plants. Prices for meat have also increased, in some areas by as much as 20%. And grocery stores are starting to limit the amount of beef shoppers can buy. On Monday, Costco said shoppers could only buy three packages of beef, pork and poultry items at a time to prevent bulk panic buying. Kroger, which owns Fred Meyer, has also placed limits on meat in some stores. Joe Anzaldo, chief operating officer
for Newport Avenue Market,
said there are no limits yet at his store but that could change. “There are starting to be stressors on meat availability. People are ordering more than can be supplied, but we are not restricting yet,” he said. Small-scale meat processors that handle orders from local ranchers have been inundated with requests to increase output. But many are already working at maximum capacity. Lanny Berman, co-owner of Prineville-based Butcher Boys, said he is already booked out
for the year and the only way to increase production is to hire more staff. Hiring new meatpackers, however, has long been a challenge in his business. “It is really frustrating,” said Berman, who has a staff of seven workers. “If I could find employees, that would really help. The demand is there with the big packers shut down for the short term. It puts more demand on the smaller outfits like us to take up that slack.” Butcher Boys processes about 25 cows and 15 pigs a week, said Berman. As for where it’s sold, much of the beef from Central Oregon’s small ranches ends up in the freezers at Locavore in Bend, which specializes in locally sourced food products. James Gray, the store’s market director, said sales of local beef have been brisk. “People are now doing more local shopping, cooking at home; we have seen a lot of people buying meats,” said Gray, who works with 18 ranchers in the area, including DD Ranch. Customers are “prompted by changes like not being able to go to restaurants, feeling like larger chain and distribution centers are compromised or the quality is affected. We are getting those customers,” he said. Rob Rastovich, a Bend-area rancher who feeds his cows a special diet that includes barley from Bend’s breweries, has also seen a surge in demand for his products. He now sells 600 pounds a week, up from his usual 200 pounds. “We are seeing an uptick in demand for sure,” said Rastovich, owner of Barley Beef. “There has been a perceived idea of shortages from the large corporate producers, causing prices to go up.” It’s not record sales for all Central Oregon beef producers. Painted Hills Natural Beef, which slaughters 450 head of cattle per week, has been impacted by the closure of the Tyson Fresh Meats beef plant
near Pasco, Washington. Tyson reopened the plant on Tuesday after a 12-day shutdown caused by coronavirus cases, worker absenteeism and concerns from the local community. “We are out of business until the people want to go back to work and it’s safe to go back to work,” said Will Homer, chief operating officer
of Painted Hills Natural Beef, which is based in Fossil. “It affects me kind of serious.” Homer said Painted Hills is too big to just find another processor as there is a backlog of work at the larger meat processing plants that remain open. Until meatpacking plants get back to full production, customers will continue to see shortages at the supermarkets, he said. “We are getting farther behind all the time on the cattle we have ready to harvest and ready to get to market,” said Homer “On the other side of that coin is the flow to the retailer is also struggling.” Meanwhile, for small, family-run outfits like DD Ranch and Barley Beef, it’s a good time to promote local meat and increase their customer base. “Maybe it could help us in the long run, and we can continue to serve these customers that we have acquired through these unfortunate circumstances,” said Rastovich. “This could be an opportunity for us to get better food to our communities.”
