The Bulletin embarked on a mission to support businesses small and large throughout the pandemic. During these chaotic times, it’s not easy to find out which businesses are open or closed. Your community newspaper wanted to do what it does best and inform by creating an easy -to -read list as well as a map.
The Bulletin now has the most comprehensive list of open businesses in Central Oregon. A list of restaurants offering takeout is published in GO! Magazine each week, and there’s a list on The Bulletin website, which can be easily found at the top of the homepage. The list of open businesses is there as well. Additionally, businesses and restaurants can submit their information for free through our submission button.
Supporting local businesses helps the community’s economy now and as we emerge from the pandemic. We’re all in this together.
Open for business: Bend
9th Street Auto Repair & Transmission — Auto Repair, 273 SE 9th St., 541-385-7224, https://9auto.co/
Alpine Veterinary Clinic — Vet Clinic, 354 NE Dekalb Ave. #200, 541-382-8930, alpinevetbend.com
Back in Action — Fitness Equipment, 1310 SE Reed Market Road, 541-420-5985, backinactionfitnessequipment.com
Barnes Quality Pest Control — Pest Control, 1030 SE 3rd St., 541-389-9104, barnespestcontrolbend.com
Bear Creek Storage — Storage Units, 60 Purcell Blvd., (541) 385-0151, bearcreekselfstorage.com/
Bend Pet Express — East Side Pet Care Items, 420 NE Windy Knolls Drive, 541-385-5298, bendpetexpress.com (delivery offered)
Bend Pet Express — West Side Pet Care Items, 133 SW Century Drive, 541-385-5299, bendpetexpress.com (delivery offered)
Central Financial Insurance — 209 NE Greenwood, 541-382-8949, insurebend.com, (video conference and phone)
Congregation Shalom Bayit/JCCO Church — P.O. Box 1773, 541-668-6887, jccobend.org/
Cost Less Carpet — 63595 NE Hunnell Road, 541-678-5750, costlesscarpet.com/
Desperado Boutique — 330 SW Powerhouse Drive, (541) 749-9980, desperadoboutique.com/
East Bend Liquor Store — 2220 US-20, (541) 318-2977, eastbendliquor.com/
First Community Insurance — 62080 NE Dean Swift Road, Ste. 180, 866-401-1106 bankersinsurance.net/fcis/
Food 4 Less — 63455 N. Highway 97, (541) 388-2100
Foundry Church — 60 NW Oregon Ave., 541-382-2862, http://foundrybend.org
Giorgio’s Wine, Brews, and Spirits — Bend’s Westside Wine, Brews, and Spirits, 155 SW Century Drive, 541-312-2229, giorgios-west-bend-wines-brews-spirits.business.site
Homage Home Living — Senior Living, 1900 NE Third St., 541-230-3051, homagehomeliving.com/
Hutch’s Bike Shop — Bike Shop and Repairs, 820 NE Third St., 541-382-6248, hutchsbicycles.com
Hutch’s Bike Shop — Bike Shop and Repairs, 725 NW Columbia St., 541-382-9253, hutchsbicycles.com
Johnson Brothers Appliances — 571 NE Azure Drive, 541-382-6223, jbbend.com/index.html
Law Office of Paul Heatherman — Attorney, 250 NW Franklin Ave., 541-389-1010, bendattorneys.com/contact.html
Max Nutrition Bend — Supplements and Meal Plans, 61445 S. Highway 97, 541-749-1000, maxnutritionbend.com
Minuteman Press Printing — 235 SE Wilson Ave., 541-749-2900, bend.minutemanpress.com/
Miracle Ear Hearing — 404 NE Greenwood Ave., 541-389-3381
Mosiac Medical — Family Medicine & Urgent Care, 2084 NE Professional Court, 541-383-3005
NAPA Auto Parts — 62057 SE 27th St., 541-382-2321, napaonline.com/
Newport Avenue Market — 1121 NW Newport Ave., 541-382-3940 newportavemarket.com/
Office Max — Office Supplies, 2550 NE Highway 20, 541-318-0102, officedepot.com
Patio World Retail — Patio Furniture, 222 SE Reed Market Road, 541-388-0022, patioworldbend.com/
Postal Connections — Postal/Mail Services, 2660 Highway 20, 541-382-1800, postalconnections101.com/
Primal Cuts Market PNW — High-Quality Meat Products, 1244 NW Gavelston Ave., 541-706-9308, primalcutsmeatmarket.com/
Professional Auto Body — Auto Repair, 2405 NE Highway 20, 541-389-9925, professionalautobodybend.com
Professional Auto Body — Auto Repair 61210 Highway 97, 541-330-1967, professionalautobodybend.com
Rack N’ Roll — Car Racks, 1151 SE Centennial Court, 541-383-1800, rack-n-roll.com
Sounds Fast — Stereo and Window Tinting, 142 NE Revere Ave., 541-262-2558, soundsfast.net
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church — 2450 NE 27th St., 541-382-3631, stfrancisbend.org
Storage Solutions — Storage Units, 2669 NE Twin Knolls Drive, 541-330-2690, storagesolutionsofbend.com/
Strictly Organic Coffee Co. — Coffee & Food, 6 SW Bond St., 541-330-6061, strictlyorganic.com/
Subaru of Bend — Auto Dealership/Repair, 2060 NE Highway 20, Bend, 541-389-3031 subaruofbend.com
The Alexander at the Butte — Retirement community, 1125 NE Watt Way, 458-256-6854, thealexanderbend.com/
The Shoe Inn — Shoe Store, 2680 NE Highway 20, 541-385-7405, shoeinnbend.com/
Touching Hearts at Home — In-Home Care, 2510 NE Ocker Drive, 541-633-9214, touchinghearts.com/centraloregon/
Townsend Auto Repair — 205 SE Yew Lane, 541-382-1482, townsendautorepairgroup.com/
TransFix Automotive — Auto Repair, 63089 Sherman Road, 541-388-3734, transfixautomotivebend.com
Tumalo Art Co. — Art Gallery 1387, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, 541-385-9144, tumaloartco.com/
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of CO — Church, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, 541-385-3908, uufco.org
Unity Community of Central Oregon — Church, 63645 Scenic Drive, 541-388-1569, unitycentraloregon.com/
Wild Birds Unlimited — Retail/Outdoor Bird Supplies and Feeding, 2680 NE Highway 20, Bend, 541-617-8840, bend.wbu.com/
Wren & Wild — Retail/Beauty, 112 NW Minnesota Ave., 541-480-3252, wrenandwild.com (free shipping)
Redmond
Beulah’s Place — Safe place for at-risk kids, 541-526-0445, beulahsplace.org
Big Country RV — RV Dealership, 2795 S. Highway 97, 800-584-9019, bigcrv.com/
Cement Products Manufacturing — 1945 SW First St., 541-548-5910, cementproductmfg.com
Cement Products Manufacturing — Pavers, driveway, patios, 1945 SE First St., 541-548-5910, cementproductsmfg.com
Central Oregon Family Medicine — 645 NW Fourth St., 541-548-0119
Central Oregon Pharmacy & Compounding — 655 NW Greenwood Ave., 541-548-1066, copharmacyandcompounding.com/
Central Oregon Ranch Supply — Farm Feed and Products, 1726 S. Highway 97, 541-548-5195, centraloregonranchsupply.com/
Cinder Rock Veterinary Clinic, 2630 S. Canal Blvd., 541-923-1638, cinderrockvetclinic.com/
Cleaner Living NW — Cleaning Products, 655 SW Sixth St., 541-668-0659, cleanerliving.com/contact
Coastal Farm and Ranch — Farm feed, clothing, tools, gardening, etc., 3141 S. Highway 97, 541-548-4095, coastalcountry.com/
Consumer Cellular — Call Center, 2999 SW Sixth St., 541-639-860, consumercellular.com/
COPA — Pediatrics, 413 NW Larch, 541-389-6313, copakids.com/
Deschutes Auto Sales — 1123 NW Sixth St., 541-527-4260, usedcarsinbend.com/
Desert Peaks Health Care — Family Medicine, 1555 SW Reindeer Ave., 541-548-4088, desertpeakshealthcare.com
Gills Point S Tire — 2333 S. Highway 97, 541-316-8370, pointstire.com/redmond
Green Plow Coffee Roasters — Coffee Shop, 436 SW Sixth St., 541-516-1128
Hutch’s Bike Shop — Bike Shop and Repairs, 827 SW Seventh St., 541-548-8200, hutchsbicycles.com
Joe Lochner State Farm Insurance — 123 SW 5th St., 541-548-6023, statefarm.com/
Juniper Golf Course — 1938 SW Elkhorn Ave., 541-548-3121, playjuniper.com
Juniper Springs Senior Living — 590 NW 23rd St., 541-526-0030, compass-living.com/
Larry’s RV Dealership — 3000 S. Highway 97, 541-923-4564, larrysrv.com
Logan’s Market — Grocery Store, 900 SW 23rd St., 541-548-5070, logansmarket.com/
Midstate Fertilizer Company — Agriculture Supplies & Equipment, 120 SW Glacier Ave., 541-548-2318, midstatefertillizer.com
Midstate Power Products — Tractors and Equipment, 3290 S Highway 97, 541-548-6744, plattequipment.com/
Midstate Power Sports — 3399 S Highway 97, 541-526-5931, midstatepolaris.com/
Miracle Ear Hearing — 1245 NW Fourth St., 541-527-8270
New Proactive Physical Therapy — 450 NW Greenwood Ave., 541-923-0410, proactivepts.com/
Oregon Feed & Irrigation — Feed Store, 2215 NW Sixth St., 541-548-5344, oregonfeedandpet.com/locations/
Our Personal Touch Embroidery — 410 SW Black Butte Blvd., 541-548-2615, optembroidery.com/
Redmond Medical Clinic — Internal Medicine, 1245 NW Fourth St., 541-323-4545, redmondmedical.com
Rimrock Vet Clinic — 1037 N. Highway 97, 541-548-5224, rimrockvet.com/
Storm Water Services — 258 SW Sixth St., 541-548-4049, stormwateroregon.com/
Summit Medical Group — Urgent Care, 865 SW Veteran Way, 541-382-2811, bendmemorialclinic.com/
The Chocolate Company — Chocolate shop, 895 SW Rimrock Way, 541-504-8298, www.facebook.com/thechocolatecompanyllc/
The Greens at Redmond — Golf Course, 2575 SW Green Blvd., 541-923-0694, golfthegreens.com/
Wright Ford — Auto Dealership, 1835 S Highway 97, 541-548-2138, wrightfordinc.net/
Your Care — Urgent Care, 3818 SW 21 St., 541-548-2899, yourcaremedical.com/
Madras
Bargain Hunters — Pawn Shop, 196 SW Fifth St., 541-475-3745
Desert Peaks Golf Course — 565 NW Adler St., 541-475-6368, desertpeakgolf.com
Gary Gruner Chevrolet — Auto Dealership, 2000 Highway 26, 541-316-8220, ggruner.com/
The White Buffalo Boutique — Hand Made Products, 216 SW Fifth St., 541-604-6653 thewhitebuffaloboutique.square.site/
TS&S Ford — Auto Dealership and Repair, 1733 Highway 97, 541-475-7204 tsandsfordmadras.com
Sisters
Aspen Lakes Golf Course — 16900 Aspen Lakes Drive, 541-549-4653, aspenlakes.com/
Essentials Skin Care & Spa — Skin Care, Spa, Boutique, 492 E. Main Ave., 541-480-1412, sistersessentials.com/
Grandstay Hotel & Suites — 1026 W. Rail Way, 541-904-0967, grandstayhospitality.com/
The Paper Place — Puzzles, stationary, 171 S Elm St., 541-549-7441, thepaperplacesisters.com/
Terrebonne
Crooked River Ranch Golf Course — SW Club House Road, 541-923-6343, crookedriverranch.com
Terrebonne Hardware — 8065 11th St., 541-548-8707, terrebonnehardware.com/
Prineville
Meadow Lakes Golf Course — 300 SW Meadow Lakes Drive, 541-447-7113, meadowlakesgc.com
Tumalo
Tumalo Feed Co. Steak House — Steaks, seafood, pasta for pickup or delivery, 64619 Highway 20, 541-382-2202, tumalofeedcosteakhouse.com/
