ONTARIO — In the hopes that more people will contribute, the city of Ontario will be seeding about 1,000 $100 college savings plans for local children who live in the Ontario School District bounds for the 2022-23 school year.
The student must be enrolled by Nov. 1 in a recognized educational program in kindergarten, 3rd, 6th, 9th and 12th grade, and their parent or guardian must establish the account.
Details are still being ironed out for the plan, dubbed Ontario Promise. It will cost the city $130,000 and those funds will come from unexpected revenue from the 3% local tax on retail sales of recreational marijuana for fiscal year 2021-22.
During its meeting on Tuesday, the Ontario City Council unanimously passed a resolution to fund the 529 scholarship program and to set up an ad hoc committee. That group will coordinate with staff at the Oregon State Treasury Department on remaining details. Two people from the state agency virtually attended Tuesday’s meeting.
In a brief overview of the Treasury, State Treasurer Tobias Read explained that among the duties it performs as the state’s bank, it has a series of savings programs, including those for college.
“Research is clear,” he said. “Any kid with a college savings plan is three times more likely to go and graduate college — no matter how much is in the account. This gives a chance to tell people we believe in them.”
Furthermore, the treasurer noted that people in eastern Oregon are not participating in the state’s assorted college savings plans at the same rate as the Portland metro area.
“I am excited you came up with this to help jump start,” Read said.
He also noted that in 2019, Oregon became the first in the nation to offer a refundable tax credit for college savings plans.
Other newer college savings plans offered by Oregon include Baby Grad and Kinder Grad, and Read noted that the state has a “great partnership with the Bottle Drop” in which people can donate money from returns to any established college savings plan.
“I am really passionate about trying to make it easier for families saving for future education needs,” Read said. “I am absolutely thrilled you are considering this investment. … You have my sincere enthusiasm and applause for visionary leadership. Future Ontario kids are going to be very glad you’ve taken this on.”
Read was speaking to the hope that current City Council members also have: that future City Council members will also see the benefit of the program and continue to fund it year after year.
In an example of the benefit over time, if the plan continued through 2035, an Ontario student graduating that year who lived and attended schools here since kindergarten could see $500 in overall contributions from the city.
And it’s worth noting that anyone can contribute to anybody’s 529 plan. Officials hope this will incentivize others to keep adding to those ones which are established.
‘How can the state help us?’
In a condensed version of a longer Power Point presentation which all members of the council had in their packets, John Valley with the Treasury Department noted that money from college savings plans can be used for universities, colleges and trade schools inside or outside of Oregon, so long as that institution is eligible for federal financial aid.
One of those schools is Treasure Valley Community College. Officials there are considering adding a Chukar Promise to the 529 plan of those Ontario graduates who stay here for higher education.
Valley said one of the most common questions he gets is, “What happens to the money if a student decides not to go to school?”
Valley said it’s important to remember that accounts don’t have a time limit, which means someone could get out of high school and travel around until they are 20 or 25 then access the funds. But if a student ultimately doesn’t go on to use those funds for higher education, they can be transferred to another member of the family (within the first cousin). Additionally, the funds could be use for non-post secondary education expenses, however, noted for that there are penalties, including paying back any past tax credits.
Beyond the financial impact, Valley said the academic impact on students “is huge,” with them being more likely to go to school after high school and more likely to graduate college.
“Research shows, students have improved academic performance and outlook moving forward.
Mayor Riley Hill asked Valley and Tobias, “How can the state help us?”
Valley said the state could help implement the program, including educating families and working with all the schools in the district and school leaders and educational staff about the program benefits. Furthermore, he said the state could help offer administrative support to help get accounts open.
Hill also asked if the state would “put boots on the ground with the city, and Valley said COVID-19 restrictions may mean its by virtual means, but added that he would “do my best to help get up and running.”
Hill then pressed the officials to see if the state would make financial contributions, too.
Valley stated that he wasn’t sure an internal discussion had happened yet, but noted that staff assistance to implement the plan would be “as in-kind contribution.”
To this, Read added that the tax credit is the most significant contribution from the state.
“The not-so-secret secret is when you get a refund from contributions, you can recycle it next year and continue as long as you like,” he said.
Hill asked if grandparents could get a credit also. Valley noted as long as the person paid Oregon income tax, the credit is for anyone who wants to contribute to the 529 plan, not just family.
The mayor said he appreciated the state’s support and help, to which Read replied, “We appreciate your investment in Oregon kids.”
Council discussion
Council President Ken Hart, who worked on the Ontario Promise with Hill and Ontario School District Board Chairman Tom Greco over the past few months, said he was “very hopeful” that $30,000 to administer the plan in its first year was an overestimation — especially with being able to utilize the state.
Initially, the plan was going to be offered up only to students attending the Ontario School District. However, that changed at Councilor John Kirby mention during the Jan. 11 meeting that narrow scope might not align with the state’s constitution based on “equality of private citizens,” As such, Ontario Promise was revised to include any students living in the district boundaries.
Councilor Michael Braden said he desired to support the plan, but noted that in his time on the council, the decision to spend excess revenue had typically been presented to the budget committee by Ontario Finance Director Kari Ott, who provided further information about the fiscal year before spending was considered.
When asked for an update, Ott told the council that while they haven’t received the final tax payment for 2021-22, the one they have received so far was about $900,000.
“We are definitely coming in over what we thought we would be at this moment,” she said.
Braden also noted that the council has a leadership retreat this weekend. At it he wants to discuss further his desire to make a goal in the budget to work the funds into an endowment, so Ontario Promise “could be funded in perpetuity.”
‘Good way’ to spend extra revenue
Near the end of the meeting, Hill picked up on Read’s earlier note about students having a higher likelihood of a post-secondary education. Hill said that Poverty to Prosperity, a nonprofit which he and Hart are members of, has noted that “Malheur County is the poorest county in the state by many factors.”
“And so, we want to support this issue,” he said.
Hill added that a secondary issue for him was showing the Legislature that the city invested its extra marijuana tax revenues into students. Which “is a good way” to spend unexpected money, he said, rather than taking it away from the original budget.
The city of Ontario is paying a lobbying firm $15,000 to try to push Senate Bill 1506 through the short session. The bill, as introduced by Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, would allow governing bodies to independently attempt to raise the local tax on retail marijuana sales up from the current 3% to 10%, by means of a referendum vote. In Oregon, the referendum process, enables voters to adopt or reject a bill passed by the Legislature.
