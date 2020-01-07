The Old Mill District is changing the minimum hours that tenants must remain open, according to a statement issued by the Bend center.

Stores now will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Closing later is optional for the merchants, the center stated. Hours may be extended, especially during peak tourism months of summer and holidays.

Previously the center managers required the stores and restaurants to remain open until 8 p.m. weeknights and Saturdays.