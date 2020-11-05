Seven Restaurant & Nightclub, in downtown Bend, has had its license suspended for violating the face-covering and physical-distance requirements established to contain COVID-19, according to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.
No alcohol is allowed to be served for on-site consumption, according to the OLCC.
Calls to the nightclub were not returned. The website and social media links have been disabled.
The action was taken Thursday by the OLCC after the regulatory agency was alerted by Deschutes County Health Services. A patron tested positive on Oct. 30 for the virus and as part of the contact tracing, the bar was notified.
The establishment on NW Bond Street had been reprimanded in the summer for not following the governor's executive order requiring bars and restaurants to maintain 6-foot physical distances and requiring patrons and workers to wear face coverings.
The licensee, Se7en Group Inc., can request a hearing, but the suspension will remain in effect until the commission issues its final order. Or an administrative law judge could uphold the suspension, which could lead to a permanent suspension of the license, said Bryant Haley, an OLCC spokesman.
The licensee could also try to reach a settlement with the commission, Haley said, who added that in a similar situation, another licensee agreed to a suspension of 50 days. Seven Nightclub has until Feb. 5 to request a hearing.
The bar could receive a minimum of a 30-day suspension, Haley said.
The first violation was for not complying with the Oregon Health Authority’s face covering guidance and the second violation was for violating a 6-foot distance requirement between employees and patrons under the Phase 2 plan established by Gov. Kate Brown.
The OLCC gave this account: An inspector planned to meet with a bar representative at 8 p.m., only to discover patrons clustered at the bar without masks. The bar manager said she was not aware of all of the rules and asked for assistance. The inspector provided some initial guidance and promised to return the following day before the business opened to explain more of the guidance. On Oct. 31, prior to the nightclub opening, an OLCC inspector outlined the guidance walking through the establishment identifying touch points. The inspector returned later that evening and discovered that not one of the guidelines was implemented and no one was wearing a facial covering or maintaining a physical distance.
The business may continue to serve food for takeout or delivery.
