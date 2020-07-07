Downtown Bend's bars and restaurants were pinpointed by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission for not complying with liquor laws, social distancing and requiring face masks over the busy Fourth of July weekend.
The OLCC visited 800 businesses statewide spot checking for compliance with liquor license rules, face coverings and physical-distance requirements, said Bryant Haley, OLCC spokesman.
"They were out looking to see how packed the bars were because there was a great concern if we should keep the bars open," Haley said. "There were places that showed outright pushback on the order (to physical distance and require face coverings) and other places that hit the high water mark with spaced out tables, hand sanitizing stations and sanitized tables."
In Bend and parts of Eastern Oregon, 75 bars and restaurants were visited by OLCC inspectors. Some bars and restaurants in downtown Bend were found to show a "clear disregard for social distancing requirements," according to the OLCC.
A dozen received verbal warnings and others are being investigated for possible violation of state statues or OLCC rules, Haley said. No details were released pending further investigation, Haley said.
In other areas of the state, OLCC inspectors found social-distancing violations at some bars and restaurants in portions of Josephine County and the Newport area. In those locations, inspectors also found licensees violating state statutes or OLCC rules, and the OLCC will be issuing administrative violations to those businesses.
Inspectors found significant compliance with social-distancing and face-covering requirements at the bars and restaurants inspected in the Portland metro area, the Salem region, Coos County, the North Oregon Coast and most of Eastern Oregon.
At Crater Lakes Distillery's NW Bond Street tasting room, employees sometimes had to remind customers about maintaining a physical distance or to wear face coverings, said Hannah Monchamp, the assistant events manager.
"We've had one or two people who gave us negative (review) ratings because we asked them to wear a mask," Monchamp said. "Most people have been good about it and are pretty understanding."
