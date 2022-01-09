By SUZANNE ROIG • The Bulletin
At a time when sales of marijuana products have topped $1 billion in Oregon, new rules to address consumer safety concerns about cannabis products made from hemp will take effect in the coming months. The rules, drafted by the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission, are designed to ensure CBD made from hemp doesn’t contain excessive amounts of THC, the psychoactive ingredient that gives the feeling of a high, and that they’re not sold unregulated in Oregon. Two sets of rules were developed for minors and adult users of hemp products.
Industrious cannabis growers have created a wide array of products using non-psychoactive ingredients like CBD and CBN.
CBD, from hemp, is not intoxicating and is used to relieve pain and anxiety and help with sleep problems.
Starting July 1, sales of edible CBD products sold to adults 21 and older are limited to 2 milligrams of THC in a single serving and up to 20 milligrams per container of hemp product. More sweeping changes will go into effect in 2023 for products that are made from artificially derived cannabinoids and sleep aids marketed as CBN.
Products made from hemp grown in Oregon and sold in recreational marijuana stores, including the popular CBD, are entered into the OLCC’s cannabis tracking system. Hemp products and farms under these limits still fall under the guidance of the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
The new rules specifically target any products artificially derived from cannabinoids, including the cannabis compounds CBN when it’s manufactured synthetically from hemp or marijuana. The cannabis plant and its cousin, the hemp plant, look and smell the same. They contain hundreds of different cannabinoid compounds.
Industry sources, however, worry that the rules will hurt an already flooded market. An overproduction following the landmark passage of the 2018 farm bill glutted the market with hemp.
In sales from October 2020 to April 2021, the market price of hemp declined 63%, according to Courtney Moran, Oregon Industrial Hemp Farmers Association in submitted testimony to the OLCC.
“These rules will destroy the economic engine of hemp nationally and have serious negative financial impacts on the hemp industry causing many to reformulate and repackage products, or close their businesses,” said Moran in submitted testimony.
“Oregon hemp farmers are struggling enough as it is.”
CBD marketplace
At Tokyo Starfish, CBD products, edibles, tinctures, flower and oils made from hemp don’t make up a large volume of sales, said Gary Bracelin, owner of the Bend cannabis company.
“It’s a smaller percentage of our sales because you can buy CBD products anywhere, even a convenience store,” Bracelin said. “It’s more readily available. Customers who have questions will come in and talk to the bud tenders. You can get those questions answered at a convenience store.”
At an OLCC regulated recreational marijuana shop, like Tokyo Starfish, only wholesalers and producers that are registered in the seed to sale system can have their products sold, Bracelin said.
The new rules stemmed from a concern among lawmakers that some products contained higher amounts of THC than is federally allowed under the U.S. farm bill that made hemp products legal in 2018. The federal legal limit is 0.3% THC in a hemp product.
Immediately after the farm bill passed, the number of hemp farms exploded in Oregon. Most of the hemp grown in Oregon is used to make CBD products, oils, edibles and tinctures. From July to September, OLCC inspectors found that tests from some 400 hemp sites showed plants with higher amounts of THC. The new rules are an attempt to regulate that, said TJ Sheehy, an OLCC director of analytics and research.
“We want to give stores time to get to the path of understanding and to give the OLCC time to establish a strategy for enforcement,” Sheehy said.
Hemp growth
At one point, there were more than 63,000 acres registered with the agriculture department that could grow hemp. Last year, that number plummeted to 27,434 acres registered for production. Deschutes County was among the top five regions for growing hemp, according to the Oregon State University Extension Service.
Those figures are just registered acres, not actual planted fields, said Matt Cyrus, founder of the Central Oregon Hemp Association and Deschutes County Farm Bureau president. In 2020, Cyrus registered to plant 60 acres of hemp, but in the end decided not to plant any.
That’s because there was a glut in the market, he said. Nationwide, in 2019, farmers grew about 500,000 acres of hemp, enough to supply the market for the next 25 years, he said.
“My understanding is that it was common in 2020 for hemp farmers not to plant,” Cyrus said. “The number of acres registered is different than what was planted.”
Hemp sales
Still, cannabis sales rocketed past $1 billion in 2020. Sales data are not yet available statewide for 2021 but are expected to exceed that number, according to the Canna Law Blog, an industry publication. Hemp sales, however, have not done as well. From October 2020 to April 2021, the market price of hemp declined 63%, according to Moran’s submitted testimony.
“Recent changes and price point issues are driving folks out of the market,” Moran said in submitted testimony.
“Creating unnecessary burdensome restrictions on hemp businesses … is unreasonable.”
CBN is one of the artificially derived cannabinoids that is marketed either for its intoxicating effects in larger doses or for health and wellness in lower doses.
Steve Crowley, an OLCC hemp and processing specialist, explained that when creating an artificially derived cannabinoid, a processor uses chemicals and solvents. Some of these are regulated by Oregon statute, but consumers could be exposed to the residual solvents. Marijuana and hemp products are subject to certain compliance testing under Oregon law, but this compliance testing does not encompass all solvents, Crowley said.
“The goal was to minimize the impact on the good-faith companies trying to sell a broad spectrum products,” Sheehy said.
Artificially derived cannabinoids products have been placed under the OLCC control by the Legislature because of concerns for that some of the products can be intoxicating.
“It’s a balancing act. We’re trying to close a loophole for companies not selling broad spectrum products, but using the farm bill to sell THC products,” Sheehy said.
“We’re trying to balance the consideration of full spectrum products so that those egregious examples are not available.”
