Seven nightclub’s liquor license has been suspended for 50 days, and The Herb Center will surrender its license under sanctions imposed by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission on Thursday.
The downtown Bend nightclub surrendered its license 50 days after a complaint was filed with the Deschutes County Health Services by a person who had been at the bar and later tested positive for COVID-19.
The complaint alleged the nightclub was not enforcing rules requiring that workers and patrons wear a facial covering and maintain a 6-foot physical distance to prevent the spread of the virus. The allegations occurred Oct. 30 and 31, according to the OLCC documents.
After the initial complaint, inspectors provided training before the bar opened on how to get and stay in compliance, according to the OLCC stipulated agreement. When inspectors returned later that same night, none of the measures had been put in place, according to the agreement.
The bar’s owner could not be reached for comment.
The bar had also received a warning in July.
Normally, the OLCC issues a 30-day suspension for each violation. The commission also added eight additional days because the violations involved more than one employee or patron, according to the agreement.
The suspension ends March 12.
“In situations where a licensee or permittee’s initial response may be to not tell the truth, our compliance inspectors give them more than one opportunity to correct themselves,” OLCC spokesman Mark Pettinger said in an email. “This is not done in an attempt to get them to perjure themselves by correcting their response, but rather to make sure they don’t inadvertently perjure themselves in the official record.”
At The Herb Center, jars of marijuana were stored unlocked in display cases, cabinets and refrigerators that were not bolted to the floor or in view of surveillance cameras, in violation of OLCC rules, according to the commission’s agreement.
The owners of The Herb Center are in the process of selling the business, according to the documents. Because the owner committed these violations personally, the commission agreed to require the owner to give up the license on the date the transfer of ownership of business is completed or by April 21, whichever is sooner, according to the agreement.
Any buyer of the shop will have to fully complete an application and be approved by the commission before the license can be issued. The Herb Center did not return calls to The Bulletin.
