The Stop and Go Mini Mart on U.S. Highway 20 has been fined by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission for allowing its workers to sell alcohol without a worker permit.
The shop owner was fined $1,485 in civil penalty or a nine-day suspension, according to the OLCC stipulated agreement approved on Thursday. The shop is licensed to Couch Investments LLC and Kent Couch is the managing member, according to OLCC records.
