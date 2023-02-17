Restaurant review: Chops Bistro (copy)

Chops Bistro server, Tracy Ott, of Sisters, helps a table of patrons enjoying drinks before their meals on the deck at the restaurant in Sisters. 

 Andy Tullis/Bulletin photo

The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission has given Chops Bistro in Sisters a license suspension and fine after a managing member was seen drinking alcohol at the restaurant.

According to the documents on file with the OLCC, Tracy Syanovitz, a managing member of Chops was seen drinking while at work. She got into an argument with an employee with whom she had a domestic relationship with, according to the OLCC stipulated agreement. 

