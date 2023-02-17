The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission has given Chops Bistro in Sisters a license suspension and fine after a managing member was seen drinking alcohol at the restaurant.
According to the documents on file with the OLCC, Tracy Syanovitz, a managing member of Chops was seen drinking while at work. She got into an argument with an employee with whom she had a domestic relationship with, according to the OLCC stipulated agreement.
Syanovitz did not return phone calls or text messages from The Bulletin. The incident occurred Oct. 29-30, 2021, according to OLCC documents.
Police were called and Syanovitz was later charged and convicted of assault for causing domestic violence. Syanovitz was sentenced to probation and instructed to complete alcohol abuse treatment, according to the OLCC agreement.
The OLCC commission gave Syanovitz a choice of either a 47-day license suspension beginning March 22 and ending May 8 or pay $3,960 by March 15 and serve a 23-day suspended sentence starting March 22 and ending April 14, according to the public documents.
According to the OLCC documents, Syanovitz accepted responsibility for the violations and this was the first violation in this category in two years.
