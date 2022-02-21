The owners of Noi Thai Cuisine, a Washington-based restaurant with an outlet in Bend, was fined by the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission after pleading guilty to tax fraud for skimming cash sales off their books.
The OLCC's sanctions on Thursday call for a 30-day liquor license suspension or a $4,950 civil penalty, according to an agreement approved by the OLCC commission. In 2019, the owners agreed to a recommended prison sentence and payment of nearly $300,000 in unpaid taxes after they used software to hide income from three restaurants. The owners failed to report to the government more than $1 million in income, according to news reports citing the U.S. Justice Department.
As part of the agreement, owners Pornchai Chaiseeha and Chadillada Lapangkura,must divest themselves of all interest in the business before March 31. Chaiseeha and Lapangkura pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding the government by hiding cash income from restaurants in Bend from 2012 to 2015 and in Washington from 2011 to 2016.
Roughly 1% of the income from Bend was not reported, according to the OLCC sanction agreement.
