Three Medford-area cannabis business got slapped with fines recently by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, including former Jackson County Commissioner Doug Breidenthal’s American Cannabis Co.

The other businesses that ran afoul of OLCC regulations are Dirty Arm Farm and Kush Gardens.

The most serious violation was by Kush Gardens, 1067 Court St., Medford.

According to OLCC, the owners of Kush Gardens, Lee Consulting of Oregon LLC and Jimmie Gilbert Jr., have begun the process of selling the business, and a letter of reprimand for the violations has been sent to the licensees. The agreement allows OLCC to obtain all marijuana items at the store and destroy them.

Kush was charged with the violations July 17, that included failing to identify Big Ben’s Retail LLC, Geoffrey Maddern and David Saunders, as having an ownership interest. The business had various issues keeping inventory of marijuana items on the premises or in transit. The business also failed to record the price and amount of each item sold to customers.

In September 2018, Kush failed on multiple days to upload its daily sales.

OLCC charged Dirty Arm Farms in Ashland with three violations dated Oct. 16. The OLCC civil penalty is $6,765 before the 5 p.m. Jan. 15, or a 41-day suspension.

According to OLCC, Dirty Arm Farms, owned by Chosen Ventures LLC, Jamie Syken and Melissa Syken, failed to enter data into a cannabis tracking system on or about April 11.

The quantities and weights of the marijuana items didn’t match the physical inventory on the premises. Inventory was also not properly tagged.

On the same date, Dirty Arm Farms failed to retain surveillance recordings for the required minimum of 90 days. Instead only 31 days of surveillance was stored, according to OLCC.

On April 23, Dirty Arm failed to account for all inventory tracking, with quantities and weights not matching the physical inventory.

Breidenthal’s American Cannabis Co. received a $5,280 civil penalty due before Jan. 15, and must serve a four-day suspension.

According to an OLCC report, a former employee of the business reported that her Oregon Medical Marijuana Program card had been used at the business by someone other than herself.

An internal review of the incidents confirmed that employees used the former employee’s OMMP cards for personal sales to themselves, thus avoiding the sales tax. According to OLCC, the employees were Carrie O’Brien and Gage Melms.

The violation was submitted March 19, and OLCC staff proposed canceling the license and seizing and destroying any remaining marijuana items.