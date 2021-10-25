The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission has fined Hola! on NW Bond Street after inspectors discovered the manager was throwing himself a party with other employees during work hours, according to an agreement.
The manager and the employees were seen pouring alcoholic beverages for themselves and consuming them, a violation of the state's liquor law. Some employees were seen walking behind the bar to serve themselves alcohol, the agreement stated.
And some employees were observed smoking marijuana on the premises, according to the OLCC stipulated agreement.
A visibly intoxicated manager asked the inspector if he wanted anything to be served to him, the agreement said. The inspector asked for a six pack of beer to go instead and returned to the restaurant/bar and identified himself, according to the agreement.
The incident occurred on Aug., 1 and Hola! was charged with the violations on March 9, according to the agreement.
In its Oct. 21 meeting, the OLCC levied a $2,970 fine that will be paid before Nov. 15 and a 21-day license suspension that begins Nov. 22 and ends Dec. 13. The business could opt for a 39-day license suspension that begins Nov. 22 and ends Dec.31, according to the agreement.
Standard sanction for these kinds of violations is a 10-30 day suspension or a $1,650 fine.
