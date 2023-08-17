Two Central Oregon businesses were cited by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission for failing to verify ages for a customer who appeared under age 26, according to settlement agreements.

Cascade Indoor Sports/K1 Speed, Bend on High Desert Lane, was cited for not verifying the age of a minor before selling alcohol. The incident occurred on Nov. 11, 2022. The OLCC board voted Thursday to fine the owners, Butch Roberts, Jamie Roberts and Gary Ross $7,450 or a 40-day suspension, which was reduced to $5,215 civil penalty or a 28-day suspension. They have until Sept. 15 to pay, according to the agreement.

