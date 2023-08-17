Two Central Oregon businesses were cited by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission for failing to verify ages for a customer who appeared under age 26, according to settlement agreements.
Cascade Indoor Sports/K1 Speed, Bend on High Desert Lane, was cited for not verifying the age of a minor before selling alcohol. The incident occurred on Nov. 11, 2022. The OLCC board voted Thursday to fine the owners, Butch Roberts, Jamie Roberts and Gary Ross $7,450 or a 40-day suspension, which was reduced to $5,215 civil penalty or a 28-day suspension. They have until Sept. 15 to pay, according to the agreement.
The fines were set at a higher rate due to prior OLCC regulatory incidents within the past two years, according to the stipulated agreement.
In Redmond, the Redmond Fuel Stop/Glacier Market was fined $2,250 or a nine-day suspension for selling alcohol to a minor before verifying age on March 28. Owner, Hattenhauer Distributing Co., initially had requested a hearing, but opted instead to enter an agreement that reduced their fines or suspension, according to the OLCC agreement.
