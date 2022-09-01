Oil fell for a third day amid escalating concerns about worldwide demand while a broader risk-off sentiment weighed on assets from metals to equities.
West Texas Intermediate futures dropped below $88 a barrel after falling for a third consecutive month in August in the longest run since April 2020. Investors are focusing on tightening monetary policy around the world that could crimp economic growth and hit oil demand. The lockdown of the Chinese megacity of Chengdu to contain a COVID-19 outbreak added to the negative sentiment.
"The oil benchmarks have started September lower as signs that the global economy is heading towards murky waters grow ever-more apparent," said Harry Altham, an energy analyst for StoneX Group. "There has been a wider shift away from risk assets in recent days and this has accelerated as bets are on" for a 75-basis-point rise in U.S. interest rates next month.
Oil declined by more than 20% in the three months through August, overturning all of the gains since Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the end of February. The slump prompted Saudi Arabia to signal that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies could cut supplies. The group is scheduled to gather on Monday to discuss output policy.
"What it could translate into is OPEC potentially once again cutting production if prices get too low," said Ole Hansen, Saxo Bank's head of commodity strategy. "That makes me believe that the downside is limited ahead of Monday's meeting."
WTI for October delivery dropped $1.73 to $87.82 a barrel at 10:41 a.m. in New York Brent for November shed $1.39 to $94.25.
Among the items that OPEC+ ministers may weigh up is a U.S.-led plan to cap the price of Russian crude in a bid to deprive Moscow of funds amid the war in Ukraine. The proposal has been gathering support, with the U.K. government signaling its approval. Group of Seven finance ministers including U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are due to discuss the proposal on Friday.
Strength in the greenback has added to headwinds for dollar-denominated commodities as the pricier currency makes them more expensive for overseas buyers. The Bloomberg Dollar Index rose toward the highest level on record following a run of three monthly gains.
