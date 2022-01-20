Oil steadied near the highest level since 2014 after President Joe Biden pledged to maintain efforts to curb prices and an industry report pointed to a modest increase in U.S. crude stockpiles.
Futures in New York edged higher near $87 a barrel after earlier declines. The U.S. can work to accelerate the release of strategic reserves, White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told Bloomberg TV. Yet many of Biden's options to address the rally would be limited and likely short-lived.
Crude's recent surge poses a challenge for consuming nations and central banks as they try to stave off inflation while supporting economic growth. It's also pushing the cost of food higher.
The American Petroleum Institute reported a 1.4 million-barrel weekly gain in U.S. crude inventories, according to people familiar with the figures. That would be the first increase in eight weeks if confirmed by government data later on Thursday. The API also reported another build in gasoline stockpiles, which have risen sharply so far this year.
Oil has surged since the end of November as stronger-than-expected demand and supply outages tightened the market, leading to buyers in Asia paying much higher premiums for spot cargoes. Goldman Sachs is forecasting a return to $100 crude in the third quarter, while the International Energy Agency said consumption is on track to hit pre-pandemic levels.
"Underlying fundamentals remain strong as confirmed by the IEA in their monthly report," said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank. "But with technical indicators flashing overbought, a period of consolidation may soon emerge."
In the U.S., a blast of cold air across southern Texas is set to pass near one of the country's major oil-producing regions. The front will raise concerns for power-grid operators and natural-gas drillers, though the Railroad Commission of Texas said top producers and pipeline operators don't anticipate anything other than normal output fluctuations.
President Biden told reporters on Wednesday that the administration would continue trying to boost supplies, adding that it would be hard. That followed comments on Tuesday that the government was working with oil-producing countries to ensure volumes increase to meet demand. Biden also raised the spectre of sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine.
