U.S. markets oscillated Thursday as investors weighed the fast-spreading fallout from mounting sanctions against Russia and monitored central bank policy.
Optimism rose ahead of the second round of talks this week between Russia and Ukraine, even as Russian forces escalated attacks. But in a Kremlin statement issued Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to achieve his goals in Ukraine "no matter what" and said the war was going "according to plan."
Oil prices were pushed to dizzying heights Thursday as investors maneuvered around Russian products. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. oil benchmark, reached $116 per barrel in premarket trading for the first time since 2008. Prices calmed in afternoon trading in response to hopes that a nuclear deal between the U.S. and Iran could soon add more oil to the market.
The three major U.S. indexes opened higher but turned negative in morning trading and continued to waffle. The Dow closed down about 0.3%, while the broader S&P 500 index was down 0.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq swung 1.6% lower.
"The drop in prices is really symptomatic of the uncertainty associated with the situation in Ukraine," Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer at MissonSquare Retirement, told The Washington Post. "Investors should be prepared for a wide range of returns on a day by day basis given the number of issues that are in flux at the moment."
Stocks rallied Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled to the House Financial Services Committee that he would support a smaller increase in interest rates than some investors had priced in as the central bank tries to rein in inflation. Powell said Russia's war in Ukraine has "highly uncertain" implications for the U.S. economy, and he signaled that the Fed would be nimble in its response.
