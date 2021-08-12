The National Security Agency has quietly awarded a contract worth up to $10 billion to Amazon Web Services, setting off another high-stakes fight among rival tech giants over national security contract dollars.
On July 21, Redmond, Wash.-based Microsoft filed a formal bid protest with the Government Accountability Office, an independent federal agency that handles contract disputes, after Microsoft applied for the opportunity and was rejected. A decision is expected by Oct. 29.
The contract award comes on the heels of a protracted and bitter dispute over a Pentagon contract, also worth up to $10 billion, that was given to Microsoft before getting bogged down in lawsuits and ultimately scrapped. If the NSA can fight through an often bruising bid protest process, the new contract could extend Amazon's lead in the fast-growing cloud computing market where rivals are gaining on it.
The NSA has offered few details about the purpose of the contract. An NSA spokesman said the agency had awarded a contract for "cloud computing support services," but declined to elaborate or specify who won it. "The agency will respond to the protest in accordance with appropriate federal regulations," the spokesman said.
Two people with direct knowledge of the contract, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss proceedings that haven't been made public, confirmed that Amazon is the awardee, and that the maximum value of the cloud deal is $10 billion. Amazon's receipt of the contract was first reported by Washington Technology and later confirmed by NextGov. Both are trade publications focusing on military technology and procurement issues. Both publications said the contract carries the code name "WildandStormy."
A Microsoft spokeswoman confirmed the company has protested the NSA's decision. "We are exercising our legal rights and will do so carefully and responsibly," the spokeswoman said. An Amazon spokesman referred questions to the National Security Agency.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.
