According to pictures on my social media accounts — a slightly tainted peephole to the world — the bloom is officially off the novelty-of-being-sequestered-at-home rose. I can’t tell you the last time I saw someone’s homemade sourdough bread, peeped a completed jigsaw puzzle or viewed photos of a newly bought pasta maker.
Who can blame us for the fatigue of the extended shut-in? We are six months into something we expected to last three. And as summer wanes, it is especially challenging for families who are trying to keep their kids busy before school is started, lest we lose them to the ever-present glow of their handheld device.
Allow me to share how we got our kids started with investing as a way for your kids to pass some of the remaining time, learn some great lessons and line their pockets with big dollars. OK, I’m overselling it a bit with that last one, but you never know.
When our kids were young, we came up with a scheme to get them to put money away. Well, it was a bribe more than a scheme, really.
The deal was, for every dollar they put into a savings account, Mom and Dad would match it. We set them up custodial (minor) accounts at Charles Schwab and helped them sock away their birthday gifts and chore-wages. And then we doubled-up the deposit with our money.
Young as they were, they understood the concept that by doing that, they were getting a guaranteed return on their investment of 100%.
So, step one in getting a young person started with investing is setting up a custodial account at a discount brokerage like Schwab, Fidelity, E*Trade, Vanguard, or Interactive Brokers. Once you and your child (or grandchild, niece/nephew or alternate favorite young ones) have an account open and co-funded, I would encourage you to do what we did: tell them to find two or three companies they like, for their products. Then, you both look the companies up online to see if they are publicly traded stocks.
Over the years, our four boys invested in companies like PepsiCo, Nike, Callaway Golf, SkullCandy, Nintendo, Tesla, Coca-Cola and Apple. Not all products that your youngsters like come from companies that they can buy, but looking them up is a good practice in and of itself.
Trading online is simple these days, and you’ll find it an easy task to show them how to buy the stocks. I’d recommend they buy between one and five names, but no more.
By its nature, this type of account in undiversified and riskier than one suitable for a large account or that of an older-type, like those of yours truly.
The ensuing steps are particularly important. First, encourage the child to check the account occasionally but not too frequently. If they have a phone, you’ll be able to set them up to login via the brokerage’s app. The other imperative is that they resist the urge to buy and sell frequently. There’s a difference between trading versus investing, and the first order of business for a new investor is to do just that: invest.
If they get interested in the goings-on of the company, they’ll find company news they can keep up with on the app. Best case, they’ll leave the stocks alone for years. In the process, they’ll learn about gains, taxes and, hopefully, loss. That education is worth more than the dollars they’ll ever put to work.
We did this with our four boys, who are now young adults. Over time, the older three eventually cashed out and spent their money. The youngest, who is now 16, turned $250 into $3100 (as of this writing) via early purchases of Apple, Callaway and the granddaddy of them all, Tesla. He has smoked his father’s investment return over this period. (We’re in intensive hiring negotiations with him to join Dad’s firm, but I don’t think we can afford him.)
So, if your kids are jigsaw-puzzled-out and not taking interest in a career in sourdough or pasta making, give them the gift of investing knowledge while they’re still a captive audience at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.