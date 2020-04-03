Much like every other business in Central Oregon, our business has been dramatically affected by the novel coronavirus.
The recent layoffs at The Bulletin amounted to a 17% reduction in its workforce. These cuts were done in order to retain the largest news gathering team in the region. I want you to know, we’re in this for the long haul and believe keeping our newsroom intact is a top priority.
While our reach and relevance has never been stronger, we are faced with the realities of the marketplace. Consumer spending is at an all-time low and many businesses are closed throughout Central Oregon. This requires us to look at how we best manage going forward.
This coming week, we will be making a change in how we deliver the Monday newspaper.
It will go from being delivered to your driveway to being delivered to your inbox, as it already is every day for subscribers who have registered their subscription. To be clear, this is not the same as the bendbulletin.com website. The digital edition is formatted to look the same as your printed newspaper.
We will publish the Monday comics, crossword puzzles, Sudoku, bridge and advice columns two times. They will appear in the Monday digital edition, as normal, and also in the Sunday newspaper in a pullout section called “Monday on Sunday.” In addition, the Monday Kids Scoop page will also appear in the Tuesday print edition.
Instructions to register your subscription are on the top of The Bulletin website or you can call 1-541-385-5800. Registered subscribers also have full access to our website content which is updated throughout the day, as well as breaking news alerts and newsletters.
