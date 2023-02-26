Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert character in his studio in Dublin, Calif., Oct. 26, 2006. Several prominent media publishers across the U.S. are dropping the Dilbert comic strip after Adams, its creator, described people who are Black as members of “a racist hate group” during an online video show.
The Bulletin, like many other newspapers across the country, is cancelling the comic strip Dilbert by cartoonist Scott Adams, because of racial comments he has made recently.
Several prominent media publishers across the U.S. are dropping Dilbert, they announced over the weekend, because Adams described people who are Black as members of “a racist hate group” during an online video show.
The daily strip will remain blank until a new comic strip can be selected. That is where you, our readers come in. This is a perfect time to let us know what comic strip you would like to see replace Dilbert. And while you are at it, let us know which strips you like or no longer care for.
In the coming days we hope to get a full comics survey out to readers, but it will take some time. Likewise the Sunday Dilbert cartoon has already been published two weeks in advance, so it will not disappear until mid-March.
