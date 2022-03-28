Processors in the Pacific Northwest, a region known for its potatoes, are bringing in spuds from Maine to fill a gap caused by the short 2021 crop and an unexpectedly high demand for fried products.
Potato processors in Idaho, Washington and Oregon are supplied most years by farmers close to home.
But last summer’s record heat wave reduced the Northwest crop’s yield and quality, said Dale Lathim, Potato Growers of Washington executive director.
Fry processors contracting for the 2021 crop also ordered conservatively amid ongoing concerns about COVID-19, he said.
“At the time there was a lot of uncertainty,” Lathim said. “The last thing you want to do is turn potatoes back to growers.”
Demand for the 2021 crop turned out to be strong as the coronavirus spread slowed, and customer traffic increased at restaurants, schools and event venues.
Northwest processors ultimately bought every locally grown, processing-suited potato they could — and determined they needed more, Lathim said.
Fortunately, growers in Maine last year had “fantastic growing conditions” and produced a high-quality, high-yielding crop that left a surplus, he said.
Travis Blacker, industry relations director at the Idaho Potato Commission, said processors’ needs are such that the short 2021 crop did not meet their demand.
He said fry processors need and appreciate the potatoes grown in the Northeast, though the shipping costs increase expenses.
Neither the Maine Potato Board nor major processor McCain Foods, which operates plants in Idaho and Washington, could be reached for comment.
Eagle, Idaho-based processor Lamb Weston Holdings is slated to announce quarterly earnings April 7. The company in its previous quarterly report said its raw-potato cost per pound would increase as 2022 progresses due to the extreme summer heat reducing the 2021 Northwest crop’s size and quality.
USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the estimated potato yield per acre last year dropped 9.75% in Idaho and 10.2% in Washington. Maine’s yield per acre jumped 32%.
Harvested acres were up 5% in Idaho, 3% in Washington and 5.3% in Maine.
Lathim said Maine potatoes began arriving in the Northwest in December. Volume picked up after Jan. 1.
In the Columbia Basin, they arrive by rail at Pasco, Wash.
“This is the second time in my 28 years I ever remember potatoes coming from the East Coast to the West,” Lathim said.
In the past, surplus potatoes from the Northwest have also been shipped east when needed, he said.
“It’s nice when the industry can work together, fill the needs and keep our industry moving ahead,” Lathim said.
