Cherry harvest

This year's cherry harvest in the Pacific Northwest is the lowest in 14 years after a rare, late winter storm hit in April when cherry trees were in bloom.

 Courtesy of the Washington State Fruit Commission

The Pacific Northwest cherry crop is 80,000 tons short this year.

The smaller-than-usual fruit harvest happened largely because Oregon and Washington were hit with a severe winter storm on April 14, during the region’s cherry blossom bloom. According to B.J. Thurlby, the president of both the Washington State Fruit Commission and Northwest Cherries, a snow event during the cherry bloom has not happened before.

