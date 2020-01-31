Nordstrom starts selling upscale second-hand clothes

Seattle-based Nordstrom will become the latest retailer to join the second-hand apparel market Friday when it launches “See You Tomorrow,” an initiative is calling “a new recommerce experience.”
The effort will be available online and to shoppers at the New York City flagship store.
“See You Tomorrow” will be a resale shop featuring “pre-loved apparel and accessories from highly coveted brands,” according to a news release from Nordstrom.
“We want to provide a unique and elevated resale shopping experience that encourages a sense of discovery and provides access to the brands our customers know and love, while giving them a convenient opportunity to participate in the circular fashion economy,” said Olivia Kim, vice president of creative projects at Nordstrom, in the release. “We want our customers to feel good not only about what they’re buying, but how they’re buying it.”
When the shop launches Friday, it will be stocked with refurbished, returned and damaged Nordstrom merchandise. Customers in New York City will be able to exchange used clothes for gift cards. In the works is an online intake program so more people can participate in “See You Tomorrow.”
Nordstrom is not the first company to look at resale as a new avenue for sales. In 2019, Macy’s partnered with online reseller ThredUp to bring second-hand clothes to its stores. And Patagonia’s Worn Wear program encourages customers to sell back used items for credit towards more Patagonia gear.
The second-hand apparel market is expected to grow to $32 billion in 2020, according to GlobalData research for ThredUp, reported by Bloomberg News. That’s up from $28 billion in 2019.
“We’re going to continue the resale trend,” said Gabriella Santaniello, founder of retail consulting firm A Line Partners. “It’s legitimately working its way into the way we shop for a lot of products. Retailers are just going to have to accommodate.”
