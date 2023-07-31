More than 150 products have been nominated so far in Oregon Business & Industry’s inaugural "Coolest Thing Made in Oregon" contest. These include products for which Oregon is well known such as cheese, beer, wine, timber products and outdoor apparel. Other products underscore the diversity of Oregon’s manufacturing sector, including dental equipment, microscopes, aircraft components and even delivery robots.
The nomination deadline is Aug. 15.
Created in partnership with Here is Oregon, the Coolest Thing Made in Oregon contest will allow Oregonians to vote for the coolest thing manufactured in the Beaver State. Sixteen finalists will be chosen from a collection of products nominated by the public. A bracket-style tournament involving several rounds of voting will produce a winner. The manufacturer will receive formal recognition and enjoy bragging rights for producing Oregon’s coolest thing.
More information is available at Here is Oregon’s Coolest Thing in Made in Oregon page www.hereisoregon.com/coolestthing/. This site includes instructions for nominating products, which must be manufactured substantially within Oregon and be legal to buy in all 50 states. Anyone can nominate a product.
