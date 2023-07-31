Oregon Business & Industry

Oregon Business & Industry

More than 150 products have been nominated so far in Oregon Business & Industry’s inaugural "Coolest Thing Made in Oregon" contest. These include products for which Oregon is well known such as cheese, beer, wine, timber products and outdoor apparel. Other products underscore the diversity of Oregon’s manufacturing sector, including dental equipment, microscopes, aircraft components and even delivery robots.

The nomination deadline is Aug. 15. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.