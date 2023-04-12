Beer and sake.jpg (copy) (copy)

Nine Central Oregon brewers took home medals at the annual 2023 Oregon Beer Awards.

Nine Central Oregon brewers took home medals at the annual 2023 Oregon Beer Awards, including one for the best large brewery that went to 10 Barrel Brewing Co.

The contest is specific to those brewers who produce beer in Oregon and was created in collaboration with Willamette Week, a Portland alternative newspaper. To view the full results go to oregonbeerawards.com/2023-winners.

