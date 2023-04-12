Nine Central Oregon brewers took home medals at the annual 2023 Oregon Beer Awards, including one for the best large brewery that went to 10 Barrel Brewing Co.
The contest is specific to those brewers who produce beer in Oregon and was created in collaboration with Willamette Week, a Portland alternative newspaper. To view the full results go to oregonbeerawards.com/2023-winners.
Award winners are:
Deschutes Brewery, silver in the pilsner category for King Crispy; bronze in the strong beer category for its Munichator; gold in the flavored beer category, for its Hachimitsu Mai; silver in the other fresh hop beer category, for its Fresh Hop King Crispy.
10 Barrel Brewing Co, bronze in the golden, blonde and other light ales category for its Prazise; bronze for its barrel-aged category, Peach Deface; bronze in the fruit beer category, for its Sugar High; gold and silver in the experimental and historical beer category, for its Agrio Morado and Marionberry Cheesecake; gold and bronze in the American sour beer category, for its Riviera and Gindulgence.
Van Henion Brewing, gold in the light German and European lagers for its Van Henion Helles Lager.
Worthy Brewing, gold in the Belgian beers, German wheat beers and traditional Brett beers for its Farm Out.
Sunriver Brewing Co., gold in the sessionable hoppy beers category, for its Bondi Beach Party; gold in the Imperial India pale ale category for its High Desert Diesel; bronze in the flavored beer category for Cocoa Cow; bronze in the fresh hop pale ales and India pale ales category, for its Doug Said So.
Bend Brewing Co., gold in the hazy or juicy IPA category, for its Day Use.
McMenamins Old Saint Francis School, silver in the Imperial India Pale Ale category, for its Down on the Street.
Monkless Belgian Ales, gold in the barrel-aged beer category, for its La Trinidad.
Boneyard Beer, silver in the barrel-aged beer category, for Wooden Femur.
