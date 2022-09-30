NIKE

A worker wears Nike branded shoes at a store in San Francisco on March 15, 2021.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Nike Inc. shares headed for their biggest drop since the early days of the pandemic after a glut of unwanted merchandise eroded the sportswear giant's profitability.

North American inventories surged 65% in the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31, and resulting markdowns caused gross margin to miss Wall Street's expectations. The retailer also cited higher freight costs and foreign-exchange effects in its earnings report, released late Thursday, and downgraded its outlook for the full year.

