In the Wallace and Gromit clay-animated movie "The Wrong Trousers," a pair of futuristic pants lets people walk on walls and ceilings.

Researchers in England said the film sparked an idea: Robotic clothes could help society. They created "The Right Trousers," a set of pants embedded with electrical pumps to force air into tiny tubes that expand and can help elderly or disabled people with issues like getting up or improving blood circulation.

