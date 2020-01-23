After more than two years of planning and construction, 69 Newport , on the corner of NW Brooks Street and the Deschutes River, is expected to open in the fall.
The two-building project will feature two restaurants on the bottom floor of each building and office space on the second floors, said developer Sean Cavanagh, of Cavanagh Inc. A restaurant seeking its first brick and mortar site is in lease negotiations for the east building restaurant space, he said.
The first floor of the building closest to the riverfront has not been leased. But the office space is leased, he said.
“The building shells will be completed in late summer and transition through late fall,” Cavanagh said. “That’s when we’ll be in the tenant finish build-out phase. We’ll be open and active for use in the fall.”
Despite the amount of construction going on in Bend, including the opening of new co-working spaces in NorthwestCrossing, there’s still room for growth, said Brian Fratzke, commercial broker, Fratzke Commercial Real Estate.
“For the first time in 16 years of doing commercial real estate leasing, I have to say that we’re running out of office space in Bend,” Fratzke said. “When I look for suites under 2,000 square feet for accounting, attorneys and financial advisers there’s nothing.”
The Cavanagh Inc. project is being built on land that had been vacant for more than a decade on the north side of Bend Brewing Co.
The process of building on the site began in 2018. The developer first had to rezone a portion of the land, requiring a public hearing in 2018, said Aaron Henson, Bend senior planner. The zone change was approved by the City Council in early 2019. Another permit was required because of the proximity to the water, and that was approved in April 2019, Henson said.
Other permits were issued in June 2019 and October, Henson said.
“We recognized this as a prime location,” said Cavanagh, who came here three years ago from Steamboat Springs, Colorado. “We had the time and the patience to work through the process.”
It’s a complicated site because of the location next to the river, Cavanagh said.
While the names of the tenants who have signed leases were not disclosed, Fratzke said the building shouldn’t have any trouble securing tenants.
“Bend has a burgeoning restaurant community, and it seems with the growth of tourism here and diversification of people coming here for business, they’re eating out,” Fratzke said. “There was a time when we had only five good restaurants downtown. Now we have so many to choose from. They’ll be busy, but I don’t know if they’ll make money.”
Yes, which restaurant will I go to? Probably the one that has parking. Oh wait........
