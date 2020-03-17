Newport Avenue Market will open its doors an hour early three days each week to provide a dedicated shopping time for those who are 65 and older in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Starting Wednesday, the store will be open at 6 a.m. to provide a special time for people who have compromised immune systems or fragile health and are at high risk of contracting COVID-19. The store will open early on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. All other customers can still shop from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to a statement provided by the Bend-based company.
The employee-owned grocery store is piloting the program in response to a request from the Council on Aging of Central Oregon.
“We are dedicated to safely serving every member of our community,” said Newport Avenue Market CEO, Lauren Johnson in a prepared statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.