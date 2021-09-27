Bend's Newport Avenue Market won national acclaim last week for its marketing efforts.
The National Grocers Association gave the Bend grocery store a Creative Choice Award for its advertising efforts at a national conference, according to a press release from the organization.
Award judges considered over 500 entries from supermarkets across the country, and looked to Newport Avenue Market for first place in the small market traditional media TV category.
The market's winning TV advertisement featured it's "We Believe" campaign, which enlisted the help of creatures including Bigfoot, mermaids and gnomes to showcase the store's provisions.
“The past 18 months brought grocers unprecedented challenges and changes, in part due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most grocers’ usual lineup of promotions was drastically changed, forcing many to start from scratch,” said Greg Ferrara, grocers association president and CEO, in a press release.
“But, independent community grocers are among the most innovative and resourceful retailers around and their stories of triumph prove they’re able to flourish even in the most trying times.”
