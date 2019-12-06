The Bend Chamber of Commerce has sponsored a website to help newcomers moving to Central Oregon .
The website, MovingToBend.com, offers a one-stop-shop of relocation information about Bend for locals and newcomers.
“As one of the fastest growing cities in the country with new residents moving here daily, the Movingtobend website is essential,” said Katy Brooks, Bend Chamber CEO.”Now our new neighbors and co-workers can find out about housing, schools, employment, recreation and all things Bend all on one website.”
The site has a video from Bend Mayor Sally Russell and information about schools, neighborhoods, the work culture of the community and referrals to businesses that are members of the Bend Chamber of Commerce. Additional links at the bottom of the website include rental help, working remotely, public transportation and a utility guide.
