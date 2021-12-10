Still, the CDC says delta is the main variant circulating in the community. According to the Oregon Health Authority, which is partnering with Oregon State University in the wastewater sampling, the communities tested represent more than 60% of the population. The samples show no omicron variant through Nov. 16, the most current time period.
Testing the wastewater can help identify community spread. Samples are taken weekly, a health official said. The data identify the scope of an outbreak and information about people who have COVID-19 but don't have any symptoms.
The idea is that the variant will show up in the wastewater once it circulates in a community, according the state health authority .
"Not detecting the variant in wastewater means that the variant is not yet circulating at a significant level in these communities," said Rudy Owens, Oregon Health Authority public affairs specialist, in an email. "We anticipate detecting the omicron variant in wastewater soon and have seen reports of other wastewater surveillance systems beginning to detect it."
The omicron variant was first detected in Botswana on Nov. 11 and was labeled a variant of concern by the World Health Organization Nov. 26.
The first confirmed omicron variant COVID-19 case was identified on Dec. 1 in the United States.
The wastewater testing looks for genetic evidence of the virus that causes COVID-19.
At Mosaic Medical, the Central Oregon clinics remain vigilant and continue to offer vaccination appointments and booster shots as the key method of protecting the community, said Carla Stevens, clinic chief operations officer.
"As we have learned over the course of this pandemic, we have to be prepared for curveballs such as the variants we've already seen appear," Stevens said. "Mosaic has been at the forefront of providing vaccines and care during this pandemic, and we will continue to be here for our community in the future."
