Three new professionals have joined The Bulletin staff recently:
Anthony Georger is the Chief Financial Officer for both The Bulletin and its parent company, EO Media Group. Georger, raised in Idaho, graduated from the University of Idaho with a B.S. in finance in 2004 and holds an MBA from Western Washington University in Bellingham. He worked in accounting and financial roles for the aerospace and agriculture industries in Washington, Connecticut and Oregon over the past decade. He and his wife, Rebecca, have two young sons and a girl “on the way,” expected in November. “We are excited to relocate from Salem to the Sisters-Bend area, and I am excited to be a part of the future of EO Media Group,” he said.
Steve Rosen joins the Bulletin as Director of Revenue overseeing the sales and marketing departments. Rosen has been in local media for more than 18 years and has served in similar roles in Klamath Falls, Longview, Texas; and Erie, Pennsylvania. Rosen has a passion for live music (not just attending, but booking bands and putting on concerts and events). He has two grown sons who reside in the greater Pittsburgh area, one a social media manager and the other a tax accountant.
Levi Durighello comes to The Bulletin from The Herald and News in Klamath Falls. He specializes in digital marketing and advertising. He was the top-grossing digital salesman for Adams Publishing Group prior to taking on the role here. He is excited to provide digital products to Central Oregon businesses and join the Bend community.
