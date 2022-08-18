New Relic's downtown Portland office

New Relic's downtown Portland office is in the U.S. Bancorp Tower.

 New Relic photo

PORTLAND — Web services provider New Relic said Thursday it plans to eliminate 110 jobs, 90 of them in the U.S., to “focus its resources on top priorities.” It’s the latest in a string of layoffs in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

New Relic said it would record up to $9.3 million in costs associated with the layoffs and other restructuring expenses. The cuts represent approximately 5% of its workforce.

