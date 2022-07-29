Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors have sold off two retail centers in Bend to two different buyers.
A Newport, California, buyer purchased a two-tenant retail area occupied by Aspen Dental and America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses for $5.37 million The property previously had been occupied by Applebee's restaurant, according to a company announcement.
The sales was made in a 1031 exchange, a real estate tool that allows investors to swap one investment property for another to defer taxes on capital gains and losses.
Details of the sale were not available. Hanley Investment Group did not return phone calls or email requests for more information.
The second transaction, the property where Petco and US Cellular are located, was sold to a Sun Valley, Idaho company for $6.8 million. Both tenants have signed leases with the new owners.
"Even with all the the things going on in the world, people still want to buy real estate and they still want to buy in Bend," said Brian Fratzke, the principal broker at Fratzke Commercial Real Estate Advisors in Bend. "We're in a huge demand area. Of all the places you could buy, Bend feels like a safe bet."
The retail areas are near the Bend River Village, a retail center anchored by Winco Foods, which opened in 2021, and Bend River Promenade, which is anchored by Macy's and T.J. Maxx, Hobby Lobby and Natural Grocers.
Last year, Hanley Investment Group sold more than 200,000 square feet of retail space in nine shopping centers that had previously been held by a single owner, according to the investment groups prepared statement.
