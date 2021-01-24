When Mary Ostafi and her husband, Joe Ostafi, drove up to the model home of Hiatus Roanoke in northwest Bend, she knew she had found her place.
Everything about the 1,200 -square -foot home hit all her must-have buttons.
Sustainable building products: check.
Small footprint: check.
Energy efficient: check.
She found the right home in a community of other sustainable, energy efficient homes being built by tiny home builder Hiatus Homes, a small home development company founded by Jesse Russell of Bend.
“I’m a huge proponent of small living and sustainability,” Mary Ostafi said. “To me, this was living my value. I was excited to see a small, stylish, nicely designed, efficient home in the neighborhood I wanted to live in.”
Living tiny has been a trend for the past decade as more millennials and aging baby boomers decide to lessen their carbon footprint on the world by scaling back. Tiny home communities have become popular, particularly in urban areas like Portland.
Tiny home building is at the heart of what Hiatus Homes offers: It first built a 22-home development in southeast Bend called Hiatus Benham, a collection of 598-square-foot cottages that initially sold for about $230,000.
Sometimes, small homes can address the affordable housing crisis, said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist. From that perspective, smaller, energy -efficient homes are important to adding to the housing mix.
“Smaller homes mean more dwellings can fit on the limited developable land we have in Bend,” Runberg said. “More energy -efficient homes result in significant savings on natural gas and electric bills. Bend’s housing affordability is rooted in lack of housing supply.”
While Hiatus Roanoke is not considered affordable, the city does allow for small home and lot development as a way to increase affordable housing stock. Prices are about $770,000 for Hiatus Roanoke homes, said Jesse Russell, company founder.
“I’m excited that people want them,” Russell said. “This is the direction of where our society is going: Reduce your carbon footprint.”
The company’s latest foray is the 1,200 Hiatus Roanoke, a small subdivision of 10 homes, each 1,200 square feet, that include a garage, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The homes can be purchased with a solar panel package to make them net-zero.
“The small footprint is the innovation with this trend,” Russell said. “It bums me out that we can’t find a silver bullet for affordable housing. People are moving to more smaller, efficient homes.”
With the addition of solar panels, these homes will offset their individual energy usage, said Ryan Bukstein, Hiatus Homes communications director.
By shrinking the footprint and using advanced insulation, airflow control and design techniques, these homes will keep people more comfortable while helping in the global fight against climate change through reduced energy consumption, Bukstein said.
The inspiration for Russell, who made his mark as a reality TV producer, came when he returned to his hometown in 2014. A childhood friend helped him build a tiny house in Deschutes River Woods, and that launched Hiatus Homes. A year later, Russell worked with the city to draft the 2015 cottage code that allows for small homes.
Pauline Hardie, Bend Community Development Department senior planner, said that currently developers are interested in building small homes. There are several under construction now, including one on Newport Avenue in Bend behind the Ace Hardware, Hardie said.
“It’s not for every developer,” Hardie said. “Going forward, we’ll keep the cottage code and encourage cluster developments. We’re drafting language on a new code that could launch this summer that will help make the infill lots more developable.”
Another feature of Hiatus Homes that is attracting buyer attention, Bukstein said, is sourcing renewable products like plantation -grown eucalyptus and sourcing locally, like Bend’s Morelock Wood products. Homeowners can add solar panels to the homes, that are all south-facing to capture as much sunlight as possible.
When Ostafi walked into the model, she realized that this was the home she wanted to live and work in. She saw the design touches and finishes that made the small space flow.
“They really made the most of every inch of space,” Ostafi said. Plus, “The views from the large balcony were breathtaking.”
