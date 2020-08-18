The coronavirus pandemic has forced many entrepreneurs to press pause on their business pursuits. But not Matt Donnelly or Eddie Osorio, who are Florence community members and owners of two new food trucks in town.
“I don’t think there is any better option than food trucks in the world of COVID,” said Donnelly, a classically trained chef and owner of Game Thyme taco truck. “I mean, you see restaurants failing because they’re losing over a third of what they’re normally allowed for seating. That’s a major loss to a lot of restaurants.”
Osorio, owner of Tacos Maria’s food truck, echoed Donnelly’s sentiment. “I think it’s a great idea because you’re not actually sitting around everybody. You just grab your food and you’re gone. It’s more like a drive-thru and people like it, which is all that matters.”
Both Donnelly and Osorio were surprised by how well their food trucks have been doing during the coronavirus pandemic. However, they both ran into similar struggles when initially starting up their businesses.
Donnelly bought his food truck, which serves globally inspired tacos, from his friend, the owner of Eatwell Organic Noodle, in late March, just before everything shut down. But when he tried to register the business a few days later, it was already too late.
“It was a little scary at first because we were witnessing everybody else shutting down,” Donnelly said. “After I bought this truck, four days later I called the county inspector and they’re like, ‘We just shut down yesterday.’ So it was terrifying and I thought, ‘Great, I just put a lot of money into this. How am I going to make this happen now?’”
Donnelly was able to quickly find a way around the issue by contacting Amy Chapman, the health inspector in Lincoln County, who was still performing inspections.
“I spent hours on the phone with the people in Lane County trying to get them to let [Chapman] do all the legal work and take the fees and mail it to them so that I could work in Florence,” Donnelly said. “I’m so grateful to her because she basically held my hand through the whole process of getting started.”
In the beginning, Game Thyme also struggled due to a meat shortage.
“The hardest thing at first was just getting my protein supply because there was a shortage of meat even at grocery stores,” Donnelly said. “When you’re running a business, you need like 100 pounds of protein, so it was really difficult.”
At one point, Donnelly was driving all the way to Grants Pass to find a meat supplier that could provide him with enough product.
“I had to go down there, and I’d wanted to make it worth the drive time, so I bought like 400 pounds of meat,” Donnelly said.
Once Oregon entered Phase 1 of reopening though, Donnelly’s early struggles subsided and his business took off.
“It is going incredibly now,” he said. “I knew that once I started, I would do well, but I really never expected it to be this good. There were times when I was selling out of everything in an hour and a half. It’s really incredible, and I’m ever so grateful to the community who really embraced my food.”
Osorio is happy with how well Tacos Maria’s authentic Mexican -style food truck has been doing since its grand opening July 25.
“It’s going very well, better than what I expected,” he said.
Osorio has lived in Florence for 17 years and has had the idea of starting a taco truck in his mind for over five years, but he was too busy with his company All Creation Construction to run it himself.He asked a local cook and friend if they were interested in his proposal, but they didn’t have the time either. So, Osorio put aside the idea until last year, when his sister-in-law in California mentioned she needed a job. He saw this as a perfect opportunity to follow through with his dream while providing her with a job.
“She was very excited to be part of it,” he said.
Once his sister-in-law was on board, Osorio bought the truck and began fixing it up and preparing to open. But like Donnelly, he ran into some frustrating setbacks when the county closed most of its offices in late March, preventing him from finishing all the paperwork he needed to do.
“It was hard to open because of the county holding me up,” Osorio said. “But it was pretty simple after we told [the county] what the whole purpose of our business was. Then eventually they OK’d it and here we are.”
As someone who had a successful food truck in Florence for over six years, Natasha Jacobsen, co-owner of the now brick-and-mortar restaurant The Hukilau, said she thinks food trucks are a great way to test out an idea and break into the restaurant industry.
“I think it’s a great way for people to get their feet in the water to see if they really want to do the restaurant business,” Jacobsen said. “It’s hard work and long hours. People think it’s really easy and quick, but we’re still doing 12-hour days.”
Donnelly doesn’t want the hard work and business struggles to stop anyone else who has a dream of opening a food truck. In fact, he welcomes the idea of more mobile eateries in the area, saying, “the more the merrier.”
“I think our community would do great to have more food trucks,” Donnelly said. “We just got Tacos Maria’s in town and they’re very good. We should welcome to the community any mobile food units if we can and rally together to become one big family. It really serves each other to be friendly to each other.”
Donnelly also encourages more people to consider food trucks as a way to start a business.
“It’s a great avenue for people to go out and actually try their concept without devoting themselves to the massive burden of cost because the overhead cost is very minimal compared to a restaurant,” Donnelly said. “Plus, you don’t have to go buy a truck. You can actually lease food trucks and carts all over the country.”
But Osorio and Donnelly aren’t starting their business with the goal of opening a restaurant down the line.
“I’m going to try to keep it as simple as possible,” Osorio said. “And I think if it stays the way it is now, we’ll just remain as a food truck. We just want to make it as convenient as we can for the community.”
Donnelly said, “I don’t want to have a restaurant; I’m going to build an empire out of mobile food trucks. I want to have 50 food carts or trucks on the move, and I want everybody to know about my intense passion for the flavors that I so enjoy and a lot of other people enjoy.”
