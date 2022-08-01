A second Surf Thru Express car wash is taking shape in southeast Bend just south of the Fred Meyer grocery store. The first one is on the east side of Bend at 62020 SE 27th St.
The property is located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Meyer Drive and Reed Lane. The development site is approximately 1.67 acres. The property is zoned commercial general. The development is for a 3,983-square-foot car wash and a 660-square-foot pay station. It is the site of the former 9,952-square-foot Pappy’s Pizza parlor. Construction will occur in a single phase.
The 24/7 automated car wash and car cleaning service is under construction by Sunwest Builders of Bend, the main contractor for the project. The number of construction jobs is 70 to 80, according to Steve Buettner, president of SunWest Builders. Architect is Vermeltfoort Architects of Fresno, California.
It is expected to be open by October and employ 10 to 20 people. It will have three entry lanes for the carwash, which will include automated pay machines as well as an office attendant.
There will also be 25 vacuum stations and 35 parking spaces, two of which will be ADA accessible. Employees will park on the premises and not on the side streets. It is expected that the car wash will draw a maximum of 659 cars daily, according to the City of Bend’s traffic analysis.
The owner of the business is listed as Todd Gall of Bakersfield, California. There are no details on the price tag for the project.
