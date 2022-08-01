A second Surf Thru Express car wash is taking shape in southeast Bend just south of the Fred Meyer grocery store. The first one is on the east side of Bend at 62020 SE 27th St.

The property is located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Meyer Drive and Reed Lane. The development site is approximately 1.67 acres. The property is zoned commercial general. The development is for a 3,983-square-foot car wash and a 660-square-foot pay station. It is the site of the former 9,952-square-foot Pappy’s Pizza parlor. Construction will occur in a single phase.

