Opening a new restaurant is fraught with perils, pitfalls and unexpected expenses, but it is even worse in the middle of a pandemic.
Kefi Fast Fresh Mediterranean on Robal Road was opened for two weeks before the doors were slammed shut March 23 due to efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.
“Scheduling was impossible,” said Nick Stanitsas, owner of Kefi Fast Fresh Mediterranean dine-in and take out restaurant. “Ordering was really hard. Everyone was out of items. It was all mayhem. It’s still hard now.”
Cabin South, a second location for the popular bar/restaurant on Century Drive, Cabin 22, was supposed to open in April, said Mitch Cole, an owner of the two restaurants. Everything was ready for that opening, right down to mounting a TV on the wall.
The pandemic canceled everything, shutting down most businesses for more than six weeks. The virus delayed the opening until this week when the Brookswood Boulevard pub opened to a few community members, Cole said.
“We were on a path to open in early April, but when the COVID-19 shutdown happened, we focused on our existing restaurant, Cabin 22,” Cole said. “It’s definitely different operating in a pandemic.”
In the first three quarters of 2019, there were 64,475 new restaurants opening in the United States, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In the best of times, opening a new business, especially a restaurant is challenging, said Todd Montgomery, Oregon State University-Cascades executive in residence of the Business & Hospitality Management Program.
“Doing so in this climate is even tougher,” Montgomery said. “But it’s hard to not root for these entrepreneurs. They’re creating jobs in a hard-hit industry.”
Stanitsas, who owns the Greek restaurant with his parents, didn’t take a salary during the COVID-19 weeks of shutdown.
“It’s been a struggle,” Stanitsas said. “We did get a Paycheck Protection Program loan, but it wasn’t until just a few weeks ago when we finally received it.”
Restaurants have to provide physical distancing, according to Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order for reopening. Tables need to be at least 6 feet apart, including when customers approach or leave tables and parties cannot exceed 10 people. Employers need to provide employees with cloth or disposable masks.
“One advantage is they can design their new businesses from the ground up for COVID-19,” Montgomery said. “Restaurant design, service processes, staffing and product offering can all be optimized to the environment we now live in.”
Cabin South and Cabin 22 owner Cole said he relied on the established business to keep them going throughout the shutdown. When restaurants were allowed to reopen, he brought back 15 people. As business improved, he added additional staff. At the new location on Brookswood Boulevard there are 10 employees. The grand opening will be on Monday.
“Cabin South is kind of like a neighborhood pub,” Cole said. “We have three tables out back and two tables out front. It’s been an extensive cash burn for all of us.”
