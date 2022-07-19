SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix shed almost 1 million subscribers during the spring amid tougher competition and soaring inflation that's squeezing household budgets, heightening the urgency behind the video streaming service's effort to launch a cheaper option with commercial interruptions.
The April-June contraction of 970,000 accounts, announced Tuesday as part of Netflix's second-quarter earnings report, is by far the largest quarterly subscriber loss in the company's 25-year history. It could have been far worse, though, considering Netflix management released an April forecast calling for a loss of 2 million subscribers during the second quarter.
The less severe loss in subscribers, combined with an outlook calling for a return to growth in the July-September period, helped lift Netflix's battered stock by 7% in extended trading after the numbers came out.
Netflix's April-June regression follows a loss of 200,000 subscribers during the first three months of the year, marking the first time Netflix's subscriber totals have shrunk in consecutive quarters since its transition from offering DVD-by-mail rentals to video streaming began 15 years ago.
