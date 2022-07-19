Netflix logo

Netflix.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix shed almost 1 million subscribers during the spring amid tougher competition and soaring inflation that's squeezing household budgets, heightening the urgency behind the video streaming service's effort to launch a cheaper option with commercial interruptions.

The April-June contraction of 970,000 accounts, announced Tuesday as part of Netflix's second-quarter earnings report, is by far the largest quarterly subscriber loss in the company's 25-year history. It could have been far worse, though, considering Netflix management released an April forecast calling for a loss of 2 million subscribers during the second quarter.

