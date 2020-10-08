Nearly a third of all the homes sold in September in Bend were in the $700,000 to $1 million price range, according to data from the Beacon Report on homes sales data.
From as far back as June, data show a 54% increase in the number of single family homes in this price range in Bend, according to the report. A year ago during the same period, homes selling in this price range accounted for 15% of the sales of single family homes in Bend.
More homes selling in this price range bumped up the median sales price of a single family home, according to the report. The median sales price of a single-family home in Bend spiked to more than $500,000 in the second quarter, according to the report produced by the Beacon Appraisal Group of Redmond.
In other Central Oregon communities there was a steady increase in prices, as well, but inventory levels dropped to below a one month supply, the report stated.
