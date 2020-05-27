Job losses in Central Oregon were higher than any other metro area in the state, according to the April employment data released Wednesday.
Given that the job losses continued throughout April and May, the employment picture will continue to worsen, said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist.
Central Oregon lost 13,260 jobs between March and April, that's equal to the jobs gained by the three counties over the past five years of economic expansion following the Great Recession.
"This first glimpse of the impacts of COVID-19 on our labor market reveals that Central Oregon has been particularly hard hit due to a high concentration of employment in hard-hit industries," Runberg said in an email.
Unemployment in Deschutes County exceeded 18% in April, compared to 4% in March, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Runberg said.
"I think the big jumps in unemployment claims are done, but by the time we're done, we'll be above 20% unemployment," Runberg said.
Crook County experienced an 18.6% unemployment rate in April, up from 4.7% in March, according to the data. That was the fifth highest rate out of Oregon's 36 counties, Runberg said in his report.
The number of unemployed workers in Crook County rose 230% to 1,811, compared to 543 in March.
In Jefferson County, the unemployment rate was 14.3% in April, up from 5.4% in March.
"We're in a recession now," Runberg said. "We're at the worst-ever unemployment recorded in Deschutes County."
While employment offices are not seeing the inundation of claims they saw earlier in the pandemic, especially after Gov. Kate Brown issued her stay-at-home order, it won't be until June or July before the economic bottom is reached, he said.
The pandemic has devastated the travel and tourism industry as well as the health care profession. While some offices are recalling their health care workers, not all are being recalled, Runberg said.
"The travel and tourism industry will be devastated for quite some time," Runberg said. "The health care industry will rebound quicker and has a head start."
Who among us is holding onto this V recovery idea? Show yourself.
