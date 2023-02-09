Nautilus photo

Vancouver, Washington's Nautilus plans to cut 15% of its staff as sales fall.

 Randy L. Rasmussen/For The Oregonian

Vancouver exercise equipment company Nautilus reported a steep decline in revenue Thursday and said it will cut 15% of its staff, saving $30 million annually.

Nautilus declined to say how many people will lose their jobs or how many of the layoffs are at its Vancouver headquarters. The company had 521 employees in June, the last time it reported annual financial results. A 15% cut to that number would eliminate about 80 jobs.

— Mike Rogoway mrogoway@oregonian.com

