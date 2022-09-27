Nautilus CEO Jim Barr

Nautilus CEO Jim Barr. The COVID-19 pandemic briefly resurrected Nautilus and its line of home exercise equipment, but the Vancouver company faltered as people's lives returned to normal. 

 Jeff Manning/The Oregonian

Vancouver exercise equipment company Nautilus said Monday it may sell the struggling business and it has hired an adviser to explore “strategic alternatives.”

Nautilus makes the well-known brand of treadmills, exercise bikes and other workout gear that bear the company’s name. It also owns the Bowflex line of home gyms and the Schwinn bicycle brand.

— Mike Rogoway at mrogoway@oregonian.com

 

