naturalgas

Gas pipes on the jetty at the Wilhelmshaven LNG Terminal, operated by Uniper, in Wilhelmshaven, Germany.

 Liesa Johannssen/Bloomberg

A warmer-than-expected start to winter in large parts of the world that could linger for weeks — especially across the United States — is easing fears of a natural gas crisis that had been predicted to trigger outages and add to power bills.

Forecasts point to temperatures above seasonal norms for most of Europe and the United States over the next several weeks. It'll also be warmer across much of China — the world's biggest gas importer — over the next 10 days, and Tokyo may see a temperature spike around mid-January.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.